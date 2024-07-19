Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of July 22nd-26th:

Monday, July 22 The Political View with U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) Ladies Get Lit

Tuesday, July 23 Cole Escola ( Oh, Mary! ) Ladies Get Lit

Wednesday, July 24 Ralph Macchio ( Cobra Kai ) Ladies Get Lit

Thursday, July 25 Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman joined by director Shawn Levy ( Deadpool & Wolverine ) Ladies Get Lit

Friday, July 26 Elliot Page ( The Umbrella Academy ; Close to You ) Jennie Garth Ladies Get Lit



