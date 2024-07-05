Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of July 8th-12th:

Monday, July 8 Amandla Stenberg ( The Acolyte )

Tuesday, July 9 The Political View with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ( True Gretch: What I’ve Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between ) Jenn Tran ( The Bachelorette )

Wednesday, July 10 Michael Douglas ( America’s Burning ) Linda Carpenter Grantham and son Eric Grantham (Blue Runway for Autism)

Thursday, July 11 Naturi Naughton ( Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie ) Antony Starr ( The Boys )

Friday, July 12 Keith Robinson ( Keith Robinson: Different Strokes )



