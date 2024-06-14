Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of June 17th-21st:

Monday, June 17 Kevin Costner ( Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 )

Tuesday, June 18 Rachel Maddow ( Ultra )

Wednesday, June 19 The View celebrates Juneteenth Taraji P. Henson ( You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!) ) Patti LaBelle Performance by Kool & The Gang

Thursday, June 20 Dr. Anthony Fauci ( On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service ) Jessica Alba ( Trigger Warning )

Friday, June 21 Eva Longoria ( Land of Women ) Anthony Michael Hall ( Trigger Warning )



