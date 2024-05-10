Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of May 13th-17th:

Monday, May 13 Jim Parsons and Celia Keenan-Bolger ( Mother Play )

Tuesday, May 14 George Stephanopoulos ( Good Morning America ; The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis ) Robert De Niro ( Ezra )

Wednesday, May 15 Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster ( Loot )

Thursday, May 16 Jessica Biel ( A Kid’s Book About Periods ) Nick Offerman and Helen Rebanks ( The Farmer’s Wife )

Friday, May 17 Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau and Pamela Adlon ( Babes )



The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.