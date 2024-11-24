Plus "The View" celebrates Thanksgiving with Chef Bobby Flay!

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of November 25th-29th:

Monday, November 25 Colman Domingo ( The Madness ; Sing Sing )

Tuesday, November 26 Lindsay Lohan ( Our Little Secret ) Danielle Pinnock ( Ghosts )

Wednesday, November 27 Jude Law ( The Order and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew The View celebrates Thanksgiving with Bobby Flay ( Bobby Flay: Chapter One )

Thursday, November 28 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date November 7, 2024 Stephen A. Smith (ESPN host)

Friday, November 29 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date November 15, 2024 Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) (Mayor, New York City) Billy Bob Thornton ( Landman )



