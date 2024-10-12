Former co-host Rosie Perez also joins the show; and "The View" celebrates Sunny Hostin's birthday.

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today's world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of October 14th-18th:

Monday, October 14 Rosie Perez ( Before )

Tuesday, October 15 Pharrell Williams (Piece by Piece) Chris Wallace ( Countdown 1960: The Behind-the-Scenes Story of the 312 Days that Changed America’s Politics Forever )

Wednesday, October 16 Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary and Daniel Lubetzky ( Shark Tank )

Thursday, October 17 Stanley Tucci ( Conclave ; A Diary of Food, Family, Friends, Love, Loss )

Friday, October 18 Eddie Redmayne ( The Day of the Jackal ) The View celebrates Sunny Hostin’s Birthday



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.