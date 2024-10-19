Also joining the ladies this week are Anna Kendrick, Hasan Minhaj and Chris Christie

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View Guests for the Week of October 21st-25th:

Monday, October 21 Daytime Exclusive: Democratic vice presidential candidate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.)

Tuesday, October 22 Anna Kendrick ( Woman of the Hour ) John Grisham and Jim McCloskey ( Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions )

Wednesday, October 23 Billy Crystal ( Before )

Thursday, October 24 Hasan Minhaj ( Off With His Head ) Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny ( Patriot: A Memoir )

Friday, October 25 The Political View with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie



