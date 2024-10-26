Plus Zoe Saldana and Patti LuPone join the show and this year's scaled-back Halloween episode is themed to "Boo Are You Wearing?"

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View Guests for the Week of October 28th-November 1st:

Monday, October 28 Mika Brzezinski ( Morning Joe )

Tuesday, October 29 Zoe Saldaña ( Lioness ); Bob Woodward ( War )

Wednesday, October 30 The Political View with former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)

Thursday, October 31 Guest to be announced The View celebrates Halloween

Friday, November 1 The Political View with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Patti LuPone ( Agatha All Along )



The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.