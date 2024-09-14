Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View Guests for the Week of September 16th-20th:

Monday, September 16 Lily Collins ( Emily in Paris )

Tuesday, September 17 Sebastian Maniscalco ( It Ain’t Right ; Bookie ) Dolly Parton and Rachel Dennison ( Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals – A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food )

Wednesday, September 18 Connie Chung ( Connie: A Memoir )

Thursday, September 19 Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ( Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty ) Will, Alexandra and Matthew Reeve ( Super/Man: A Christopher Reeve Story )

Friday, September 20 Wilmer Valderrama ( An American Story: Everyone’s Invited ) Joan Vassos ( The Golden Bachelorette )



