Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of September 23rd-27th:

Monday, September 23 Kristen Bell ( Nobody Wants This )

Tuesday, September 24 Uzo Aduba ( The Road Is Good ) Michael Eric Dyson ( Represent: The Unfinished Fight for the Vote )

Wednesday, September 25 Guest to be announced

Thursday, September 26 Wanda Sykes ( Please & Thank You Tour ) Martin Sheen, Melissa Fitzgerald and Mary McCormack ( What’s Next: A Backstage Pass to The West Wing, Its Cast and Crew, and Its Enduring Legacy of Service )

Friday, September 27 Performance by Mickey Guyton (album, House on Fire ) Deborah Roberts ( 20/20 )



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.