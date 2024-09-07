Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of September 9th-13th:

Monday, September 9 Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.; The Art of Power )

Tuesday, September 10 Venus Williams ( Strive ) Taylor Frankie Paul and Mayci Neeley ( The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives )

Wednesday, September 11 Usher ( USHER: Past Present Future )

Thursday, September 12 Kathryn Hahn ( Agatha All Along )

Friday, September 13 Joe Locke ( Agatha All Along ) Lauren Sánchez ( The Fly Who Flew to Space )



The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.