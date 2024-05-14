Create Your Own Disney Park in “Disney Dreamlight Valley” With Free “Thrills and Frills” Update

Experience even more of the Disney Parks in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has announced that the new Disney Parks-inspired expansion of Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now!
- The free update, titled Thrills and Frills, brings even more content for theme-park fans a year after the first Disney Parks update.
- With the update comes a brand new Star Path, a task-based reward system, providing players with furniture and cosmetics inspired by the parks when they complete challenges.
- In addition to the star path, the in-game premium shop will allow players to purchase attractions like Alien Swirling Saucers, Magic Carpets of Aladdin, Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin, and Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind for their game.
- Fans who missed the last Disney Parks inspired Star Path will have the opportunity to purchase the Pixar Pal-A-Around, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and Mad Tea Party attractions as well.
- In this new update, fans will be able to ride these attractions from a first person point of view and take selfies of their characters on-ride.
- With the new multiplayer feature, friends can visit each other's Disney Park inspired towns and relive the memories of past and future trips to the parks.
- A fan favorite character, Daisy, will also be joining in on the magic!
- Player’s can start Daisy’s friendship path, eventually allowing players to build Daisy’s boutique. At the boutique players will be able to make and share custom creations.
- Best of all, this new update brings with it a new animal companion. Peppy Popcorn Squirrel is inspired by the vendors who serve one of Disney’s most iconic snacks: Popcorn!
- Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulator game where players create and decorate their town and forge relationships with Disney characters. Available on all platforms.