Create Your Own Disney Park in “Disney Dreamlight Valley” With Free “Thrills and Frills” Update

Experience even more of the Disney Parks in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What’s Happening:

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now!

is available now! The free update, titled Thrills and Frills, brings even more content for theme-park fans a year after the first Disney Parks update.

brings even more content for theme-park fans a year after the first Disney Parks update. With the update comes a brand new Star Path, a task-based reward system, providing players with furniture and cosmetics inspired by the parks when they complete challenges.

In addition to the star path, the in-game premium shop will allow players to purchase attractions like Alien Swirling Saucers, Magic Carpets of Aladdin, Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin, and Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind for their game.

Fans who missed the last Disney Parks inspired Star Path will have the opportunity to purchase the Pixar Pal-A-Around, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and Mad Tea Party attractions as well.

In this new update, fans will be able to ride these attractions from a first person point of view and take selfies of their characters on-ride.

With the new multiplayer feature, friends can visit each other's Disney Park inspired towns and relive the memories of past and future trips to the parks.

A fan favorite character, Daisy, will also be joining in on the magic!

Player’s can start Daisy’s friendship path, eventually allowing players to build Daisy’s boutique. At the boutique players will be able to make and share custom creations.

Best of all, this new update brings with it a new animal companion. Peppy Popcorn Squirrel is inspired by the vendors who serve one of Disney’s most iconic snacks: Popcorn!