Can two failed boxers make a comeback? Woody Harrelson and Antonio Banderas struggle to stay relevant while competing for one last title shot under the lights of Las Vegas in Play It to the Bone.

Logline

Vince Boudreau and Cesar Dominguez are best friends who are at the bottom of the barrel in boxing. At one point they were climbing the ranks of the boxing world, only to fail and fall far from the top.

Las Vegas fight promoter Joe Domino has a problem. His undercard at the Mike Tyson main event has fallen apart. One of the fighters is dead and the other has overdosed. With no time and in desperate need, Domino contacts Vince and Cesar with a proposition. A hundred-thousand-dollar prize split between the two and a title shot for the winners, prompts the two friends to accept a fight that will make them rivals.

For the two best friends, the idea of fighting each other is not a problem. Together with Grace, they head off to Vegas from their home in LA, and on the road the three gain a greater appreciation for each other.

With the guidance of Grace, and some time to think, Vince and Cesar arrive in Vegas ready to punch each other’s lights out. When the bell rings, the two fighters will put their friendship aside for one final shot at glory.

The only question is, who will be victorious? Will the struggle for both Vince and Cesar be worth the punishment?

High Praise

Banderas and Harrelson are a perfect pair. They not only play the friendship role well, but they genuinely seem to like each other like real friends would. Perhaps this is great acting, or I suspect that they just bonded well.

What makes Banderas and Harrelson so compelling to watch is how they approach their characters. They look and feel like washed up fighters but are still capable of throwing a punch. There are some incredible moments of realization about life between Cesar and Vince, and what makes this mediocre story shine, is the level of talent and gravitas to the film that Harrelson and Banderas bring to their roles.

Lolita Davidovich is simply incredible. She is a powerhouse and while she has the thankless job of playing the girlfriend between Vince and Cesar, Grace is so much more than just ‘the girlfriend’. Davidovich’s presence is what keeps Vince and Cesar focused and able to succeed.

Tom Sizemore makes a great crazy guy, and no one could play Joe Domino better. Bringing in Robert Wagner to play Hank Moody was a nice bonus to the sleazy Vegas promoter role.

What Were They Thinking

This is a great sports film brought to the screen by talented writer/director Ron Shelton. His pedigree with Bull Durham and Tin Cup is perfect and Play It to the Bone is another great entry in Shelton’s list of accomplishments.

The gay subplot about Cesar is not only inappropriate and would never be used if the film was made today, but it’s also juvenile. The context, tone, and response by the characters when this plot point is brought in, takes this sentimental survival story of athletes looking for one last chance, and dumbs it down to the point that it completely distracts from the film. I wish this was not a part of the film.

Backlot Knowledge

The movie opened to a terrible first weekend, grossing just $3,366. Ouch!

Harrelson based his character on boxer Angel Manfredy.

Bruce Buffer is the ring announcer in the Madison Square Garden flashback. His brother Michael is the announcer in the climax fight between Harrelson and Banderas.

Some of the famed celebrities in attendance for the final fight include Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Tilly, Burt Sugar, Tony Curtis, Rick James, James Woods, Drew Carey, and Rod Stewart.

Kevin Costner reportedly appeared in the film as a favor to Ron Shelton. They were friends since filming Bull Durham.

The Italian and German theatrical releases of the film are fifteen minutes shorter than the North American cut. A sex scene and dialogue were removed.

Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Clapper-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Award Worthy– This Film is Cinema.}

Play It to the Bone was a box office and critical disappointment. Though it was written and directed by Ron Shelton, a celebrated sports filmmaker, the movie had a terrible reception and was quickly forgotten.

Though it isn’t a perfect film, Play It to the Bone is a memorable treasure for the brilliant performances of Harrelson and Banderas, and the dynamic presence of Lolita Davidovich makes Play It to the Bone a perfect Clapper award winner.

This is the perfect movie for any device, and well worth checking out.

Best Quotable Line

This one comes from Woody Harrelson’s character Vince. “You don’t have to hate a man to completely destroy him.”

Call Sheet

Woody Harrelson as Vince Boudreau

Antonio Banderas as Cesar Dominguez

Lolita Davidovich as Grace

Tom Sizemore as Joe Domino

Lucy Liu as Lia

Robert Wagner as Hank Goody

Richard Masur as Artie

Cylk Cozart as Rudy

Production Team:

Directed by Ron Shelton

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Play It Inc. / Shanghai’d Films

Written by Ron Shelton

Release Date: January 21. 2000

Budget: $24 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $8,434,146

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $8,678,812

