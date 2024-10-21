Wanda Maximoff: The MCU’s Saving Grace

At this point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s timeline, there was expected confidence. Kang would take center stage, many heroes would be relishing in their franchise power, and all would be filled with glee and rainbows and money. As we all know, it didn’t happen. Critics took Marvel to task (some of it warranted, some of it seemingly out of spite) and box office numbers dwindled. Marvel’s Disney+ series faltered (I’m looking at you, Secret Invasion), furthering the fall of the highest grossing movie franchise of all-time. Sort of.

Now, the above hyperbole holds some truth, but the fact is that one bad year doesn’t equate to complete catastrophe. Marvel confidently shut up box office detractors with the unequivocal success of Deadpool & Wolverine. (Was it a good movie? Absolutely not. For some…meaning me…it was abominable. Yet, money talks in this business. [lights cigar]) With Hollywood having the worst memory of all-time, it seems that this one box office win has brought Marvel back to a certain equilibrium.

Enter Agatha All Along. The long awaited spin-off of WandaVision has been a critical success and a massive social media hit for the studio. This follows the social success of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and the behemoth that was WandaVision. It begs the question: is Scarlet Witch the most important character in the MCU right now?

The question after Avengers: Endgame has always been “Who will be the next Iron Man”, i.e. the connective deity-like figure that helps to create a cohesion to the vast MCU story. They tried to take the villain route, but Kang’s real world demise put a halt to that. However, maybe we didn’t need to bring in someone new. Wanda has been in front of us this entire time.

A lot of the initial Agatha All Along fervor was placed on the return to Westview and the instantly iconic villain, played expertly by Kathryn Hahn. Fans wanted to return to this corner of the MCU. Multiverse of Madness brought Scarlet Witch’s return, but in a villain arc that, for some, felt unnecessary. Regardless, the fandom remained. Many joked throughout her demon-like kills that “she did nothing wrong,” but WandaVision solidified her reign as an all-important and beloved character.

Agatha has discussed Wanda’s demise, but has also brought us Billy Maximoff (!!!), a coven of delightful witches, and even more juicy Agatha storylines. I can’t open any social media account without seeing Agatha All Along discussed at length, whether within the context of the show or the greater hope for these characters (and Wanda). WandaVision delivered us, unknowingly, a crew that we never want to leave. No matter if they are deemed villains, the fans want to see them return time and time again.

As of writing this, the last episode of Agatha All Along brought us the thrilling backstory of how William Kaplan has become Billy Maximoff (!!!). Wanda’s children are, while not in the same body, alive and well. Wanda’s biggest wish has come true. The lore grows. The fans rejoice.

Wanda has become a new icon for the MCU, further cemented by Agatha All Along where she’s only mentioned by name. The rumors have swirled ever since WandaVision for a Scarlet Witch solo movie. Fans not only want to see her succeed, but they want her story to continue past her rather humdrum ending. (I didn’t see the body itself crushed, so without pics, I believe she’s still alive!)

While Marvel stills seems to be in a transitional/rebuilding process, there is one clear winner in their rolodex: Wanda Maximoff. This is the time for the MCU to have a romantic comedy moment, slip off their glasses, and realize what they’ve needed all along has been in front of them the entire time.