Walt Disney Family Museum To Host Special Screening With Q&A of New Doc “Not Just A Goof”

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is holding a very special screening, complete with special guests and Q&A, of the new documentary, Not Just A Goof, which chronicles the making of the classic film, A Goofy Movie.

What’s Happening:

Goofy is one of the world’s most beloved cartoon characters, and to many, the film that best captures his appeal is Disney’s A Goofy Movie (1995). Filmmakers Christopher Ninness and Eric Kimelton documented the making of this unexpected classic in their new documentary Not Just a Goof (2024), which follows the various challenges and successes of the production and what it took to “stand out above the crowd” as young filmmakers at Disney during its renaissance.

Join Kimelton and Ninness with special guests Director Kevin Lima and voice of Goofy and Disney Legend Bill Farmer for a special screening of this documentary and a Q&A where guests will get to truly see "I2I" with the creators of this memorable film.

The screening takes place on June 29th at 12:00 PM. Tickets are $25 for Members, $40 for adults, $35 for students and seniors, $30 for youth. Children 5 and under are free.

You can also find out what we thought of the documentary in our review here

On-Sale Information:

Tickets for Not Just a Goof (2024): Behind The Making of A Goofy Movie (1995) with Special Guests are available as follows: Walt’s Circle Donors: Purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, May 29 at noon by emailing [email protected]. Founding, Supporter, and Friend-level members: Purchase tickets beginning Thursday, May 30 at noon by emailing [email protected]. All member levels: Purchase tickets online beginning Friday, May 31 at noon via the Member Portal Public (non-members): Remaining tickets available online beginning Saturday, June 1 at noon

with Special Guests are available as follows: Upgrade your membership to receive priority access to purchase tickets. Membership dues and Walt's Circle donations may be paid as monthly installments or as a one-time annual payment. For more information, please email the Membership Department at [email protected].