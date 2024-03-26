The X-Men Fall Into a Nightmarish Trap in New “X-Men ’97” Clip

After an X-traordinary cliffhanger left fans on the edge of their seats last week, Marvel has shared a new clip from tomorrow’s third episode of X-Men ‘97.

The new clip, titled “Dante’s Inferno,” sees the X-Men encountering nightmarish creatures right in their own home.

While we don’t see the villain who might be behind all of this, Beast namedrops “Sinister,” a reference to the classic X-Men villain Mister Sinister. While he could be the next big bad for the X-Men to deal with, Beast also questions how he is altering reality to this degree. Perhaps he is not working alone.

Check out the new clip below and watch the third episode of X-Men ‘97 tomorrow on Disney+

More on X-Men ‘97: