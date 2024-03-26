The X-Men Fall Into a Nightmarish Trap in New “X-Men ’97” Clip

After an X-traordinary cliffhanger left fans on the edge of their seats last week, Marvel has shared a new clip from tomorrow’s third episode of X-Men ‘97.

  • The new clip, titled “Dante’s Inferno,” sees the X-Men encountering nightmarish creatures right in their own home.
  • While we don’t see the villain who might be behind all of this, Beast namedrops “Sinister,” a reference to the classic X-Men villain Mister Sinister. While he could be the next big bad for the X-Men to deal with, Beast also questions how he is altering reality to this degree. Perhaps he is not working alone.
  • Check out the new clip below and watch the third episode of X-Men ‘97 tomorrow on Disney+.

  • X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
  • Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
  • The cast includes:
    • Ray Chase as Cyclops
    • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
    • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
    • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
    • JP Karliak as Morph
    • Lenore Zann as Rogue
    • George Buza as Beast
    • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
    • Holly Chou as Jubilee
    • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
    • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
    • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
  • The first two episodes of X-Men ’97 are now streaming on Disney+.
