The X-Men Fall Into a Nightmarish Trap in New “X-Men ’97” Clip

After an X-traordinary cliffhanger left fans on the edge of their seats last week, Marvel has shared a new clip from tomorrow’s third episode of X-Men ‘97.
- The new clip, titled “Dante’s Inferno,” sees the X-Men encountering nightmarish creatures right in their own home.
- While we don’t see the villain who might be behind all of this, Beast namedrops “Sinister,” a reference to the classic X-Men villain Mister Sinister. While he could be the next big bad for the X-Men to deal with, Beast also questions how he is altering reality to this degree. Perhaps he is not working alone.
- Check out the new clip below and watch the third episode of X-Men ‘97 tomorrow on Disney+.
More on X-Men ‘97:
- X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
- The first two episodes of X-Men ’97 are now streaming on Disney+.