“Young Woman and the Sea” Arriving on Disney+ Next Week

Young Woman and the Sea, which stars Daisy Ridley as Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel, is coming to Disney+ next week.

is set to make its Disney+ debut on Friday, July 19th. The inspirational drama, which was released in theaters May 31st, 2024, was warmly received by critics, as was Daisy Ridley’s performance.

stars Daisy Ridley as the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement – a 21-mile trek from France to England. Young Woman and the Sea , which also stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, and Glenn Fleshler, is directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jeff Nathanson, based on the book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World by Glenn Stout.

The producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Jeff Nathanson, with John G. Scotti, Daisy Ridley, and Joachim Rønning serving as executive producers.

