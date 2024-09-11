One Day Only! Take 25% Off Purchases of $100+ at Disney Store

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

It’s a great day to stock up on Disney merchandise and save money at the same time! Today only Disney Store is offering guests 25% off their purchase of $100+. Shop a wide range of magical products including toys, clothing, accessories and more and watch the savings roll in as you fill your virtual shopping cart.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • Today is extra special if you love Disney merchandise and shopping. That’s because Disney Store is hosting sitewide savings on some of the most incredible products on the market.
  • The limited time discount is only good today and guests can take 25% Off Purchases of $100 or more. Best of all the savings apply to toys, accessories, decor, clothing and so much more.
  • Prices are as marked and guests can use the code DISNEY25 at checkout to unlock this deal. Oh, and don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping too!
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Extra 25% Off High End Fashion

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Lorina Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Callahan Shorts by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks

Tiana Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – The Princess and The Frog

Wish Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – 90th Anniversary

Extra 25% Off Costumes

Madame Leota Costume Accessory Set for Adults – The Haunted Mansion

Captain Hook Hat for Kids – Peter Pan

Wolverine Costume for Adults – X-Men  '97

Uliana Costume for Kids by Disguise – Descendants: The Rise of Red

Stitch Costume for Baby – Lilo & Stitch

Extra 25% Off Home and Kitchen

Bernard and Miss Bianca Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Rescuers

The Nightmare Before Christmas Throw Blanket

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Countdown Calendar

Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o '-Lantern – Medium

Winnie the Pooh Cookie Jar

Extra 25% Off Clothing and Pajamas

Ursula Dress for Women – The Little Mermaid

Mickey Mouse Half-Zip Pullover for Adults by Nike

Mickey Mouse and Friends Fashion Pullover Hoodie for Kids

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Family Matching Stretchie Sleeper for Baby – Knit

The Nightmare Before Christmas Glow-in-the-Dark Denim Jacket for Adults

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.