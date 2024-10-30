31 Days of Drops: Disney Munchlings Deliciously Disney Series

Everyone's favorite micro plush mystery series is back with a new wave inspired by avocado toast, monte cristo, totchos and more

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today’s drop is the Disney Munchlings Deliciously Disney Series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

31 Days of Drops – Disney Store

Day 30 – Disney Munchlings Deliciously Disney Series

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October.

Today marks day thirty where the talk of the town is the Disney Munchlings Deliciously Disney Series

Disney Munchlings Scented Mystery Plush – Deliciously Disney – Micro 4 1/3"

The Deliciously Disney series includes:

Mickey Mouse Monte Cristo Sandwich with burnt toast and cereal milk scent

Francis Strawberry Tart with tropical punch scent

Baymax Burrata Avocado Toast with burnt toast scent

Mr. Pricklepants Totchos with burnt toast scent

Winnie the Pooh Breakfast Lasagna Waffle with cereal milk scent

Forky Eggnog Cheesecake Cupcake with cereal milk scent

