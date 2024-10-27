31 Days of Drops: Disney Parks Beanies

Keep your head warm and Disney spirit alive all winter long with colorful hats featuring Mickey, Minnie, and Disney Park castles.

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today guests can stock up on a series of cute Parks Beanies for the whole family.

31 Days of Drops – Disney Store

Day 27 – Parks Beanies

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October.

Today marks day twenty-seven with an assortment of newly released Parks Beanies

The stylish knit toppers feature a variety of fun items like character patches, fuzzy poms, park castles and even matching mittens (babies only) so that you can represent your love for Disney even in cold weather.

Mickey Mouse Knit Beanie for Kids

Mickey Mouse Cap and Mittens Set for Baby

Minnie Mouse Cap and Mittens Set for Baby

