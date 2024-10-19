31 Days of Drops: Disney Fleece Collection

Dress your crew in these cozy styles that are full of character!

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today’s drop is a cozy Fleece Collection featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

31 Days of Drops – Disney Store

Day 19 – Fleece Collection

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October.

Today marks day ninteen and features a charming lineup of fleece pullovers featuring beloved characters.

Daisy Duck 1/4 Zip Fleece Jacket for Women

Winnie the Pooh Zip Fleece Jacket for Women

Donald Duck Fleece Jacket for Adults

Winnie the Pooh Fleece Jacket for Adults

Mickey Mouse Icon 1/4 Zip Fleece Jacket for Women

Minnie Mouse Zip Fleece Jacket for Women

Mickey Mouse Fleece Jacket for Adults

Darth Vader Fleece Jacket for Adults – Star Wars

