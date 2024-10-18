31 Days of Drops: Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Medium Light-Up Figure

The next size in the collection is a real winter treat as it features candy cane striping.

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today’s drop is the Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Medium Light-Up Figure.

31 Days of Drops – Disney Store

Day 18 – Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Medium Light-Up Figure

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October.

Today marks day eighteen and features the highly anticipated Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Medium Light-Up Figure.

This charming decoration pairs with the large version that debuted earlier this month and the smaill version that will be coming soon.

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Light-Up Decor – Medium

Molded Mickey Mouse icon ornament

Lights up

Three solid light-up modes: white, green and red

Suitable for indoor use

Battery operated

Coordinates with our Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Light-Up Decor – Large and our Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Light-Up Decor – Small (each sold separately)

Requires 3 x AA batteries, included

Approx. 12'' H x 16 1/3'' W x 9 3/4'' D

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? Disney Store has you covered with a wide variety of seasonal favorites you won’t want to miss!