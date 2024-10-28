31 Days of Drops: The Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary Collection

Dive under the sea and explore new plush and Loungefly celebrating the beloved animated classic

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today drop is The Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary Collection

31 Days of Drops – Disney Store

Day 28 – The Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary Collection

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October.

Today marks day twenty-eight which celebrates a classic film with The Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary Collection

Two plush pals and a new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Max, Ursula, Ariel, Sebastian, and Flounder and give fans another way to show their love this enchanting fairy tale that’s been charming audiences for three and half decades.

The Little Mermaid 35th Anniversary Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack

Ursula Plush Doll – The Little Mermaid – Medium – 14"

Max Plush – The Little Mermaid – Medium – 12"

