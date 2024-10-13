Review: New Bluey “Hide and Seek” Game Lets Kids Bring the Fun of the Show to Real Life

Bluey just returned with 7 new Minisodes on Disney+, but kids can also take the fun of Bluey’s world away from their screen time. Moose Games offers some fun ways for kids and parents to bring their love of Bluey into everyday playtime through three games. New this holiday season is Bluey Hide and Seek, which joins Bluey Keepy Uppy and Bluey Scavenger Hunt, which have already proven to be a hit amongst families. Moose Games sent us a copy of each to preview, and I can attest to them all being a lot of fun for kids.

The newest game from the world of Bluey is a for-real-life game of Hide and Seek. This large Bluey action figure will give kids clues to her hiding place, and they can press her nose when they find her!

The packaging includes a game-within-a-game, with Chattermax hidden in multiple spots on the box for kids to find.

A speaker and switch on the back allow this game to be on, off, or in demo mode. Pressing the button on Bluey’s nose triggers the game to start and begins a 15-minute timer.

Throughout the duration of the game, Bluey will make sounds, including saying fun phrases from the show giving kids an auditor cue to follow in their quest to find her. When found, press Bluey’s nose again to trigger a Dance Mode celebration party.

Perfect for ages 3 and up, the Bluey Hide and Seek Game is now available at Walmart for $19.99.

Directly from one of the most memorable Bluey episodes, the Keepy Uppy game takes the fun of preventing a balloon from touching the ground and makes it suitable for any small space where there’s a tabletop.

For up to three players, the game uses a motorized arm to spin a balloon in circles. Each player has a paddle that can be used to bounce the balloon up and over their three balloon tokens, which get “popped” (knocked down) if they’re hit.

There is some setup required, with decals to apply to several pieces, including the balloon tokens.

The game also requires 3 AA batteries (not included), which fit under a locking door beneath the motorized base for the game.

The balloon is on a spinning lever anchored by Bandit, and it can flip upside down as players try to swat it away from their balloons. It doesn’t spin too fast, but the arm can get a lot of air depending on the force a player uses with their paddle.

Keepy Uppy is one of Bluey’s favorite games, and this tabletop version is a lot of fun. Best of all, it’s easy to reset for another round. Recommended for ages 4 and up. Available for $19.99 from Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

An original board game inspired by Bluey, the Scavenger Hunt game is set on a board within the Heeler household.

Able to accommodate up to four players, Bluey Scavenger Hunt is a co-op-style board game where everyone wins or loses together. With a literal scavenger hunt set up, players are trying to collect all 12 toys before bedtime.

The toys to collect are tokens, which get stored in a “toy box” on the game board. The clock token becomes the spinner, while a die is used to determine how many spaces each player moves on their turns. The spaces have a symbol that corresponds to four decks of cards, indicating which pile the player draws from. A player needs to successfully complete the task on the card to take a toy token.

The blue magnifying glass indicates the “Find” deck of cards, which is what the included mini hourglass is for. A card will list something that player should run and find, and the timer gives them 30-seconds to do so.

Green “Play” cards correspond to the Keepy Uppy balloon on the front and give players an action to complete. A lot of these are directly from the series, like “Pretend to be a Granny.”

Orange “Think” cards reveal a Bluey trivia question. Answers to each question can be found in the included rulebook, but they should all be easy for diehard Bluey fans.

Yellow “Surprise” cards have a present on the front, and these are like a wildcards. Sometimes it’s a nice surprise, like moving the clock backwards or gaining a toy. Sometimes it’s not such a nice surprise, like moving the clock forward or having to put a toy back! The Bluey Scavenger Hunt Game is available for $14.99 from Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

There are so many ways to bring Bluey into a child’s real-life play. With the brand-new Bluey Hide and Seek game and fan-favorite Bluey Keepy Uppy and Bluey Scavenger Hunt from Moose Games, parents and children can laugh, dance, and play together, just like on the show.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)