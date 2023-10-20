Thrawn, Morgan Elsbeth, Captain Enoch Exclusive, and More Pop! Figures Arrive at Entertainment Earth

Disney+’s Star Wars: Ahsoka might be over, (fingers crossed for a second season) but that doesn’t mean that the shopping has to stop! Funko has unveiled a new wave of Pop! figures introducing more characters from the series. Best of all, the menacing Captain Enoch is included and is exclusive to Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

Funko is once again visiting the Star Wars universe with a second wave of Ahsoka Pop! figures presenting additional characters from the show.

This drop is all about the villains and features seven standard Pop! figures including an Entertainment Earth exclusive as well as two Pocket Pop! key chains. Fans can grow their collection with: Captain Enoch (Entertainment Earth Exclusive) Morgan Elsbeth (Pop! and Key Chain Blue and White Night Troopers Shin Hati Baylon Skoll Thrawn Night Trooper (Key Chain)

The assortment is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $5.99-$14.99.

and prices range from $5.99-$14.99. Items are expected to ship to guests in January 2024. Links to the items can be found below.

Funko Pop! Figures

Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #690 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

Star Wars: Ahsoka Morgan Elsbeth Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #684 – $11.99

Star Wars: Ahsoka Thrawn's Night Trooper (Blue) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #686 – $11.99

Star Wars: Ahsoka Shin Hati Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #687 – $11.99

Star Wars: Ahsoka Thrawn's Night Trooper (White) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #685 – $11.99

Star Wars: Ahsoka Baylan Skoll Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #688 – $11.99

Star Wars: Ahsoka Grand Admiral Thrawn Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #684 – $11.99

Star Wars: Ahsoka Thrawn's Night Trooper Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Star Wars: Ahsoka Morgan Elsbeth Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

