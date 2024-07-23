Rock Out With This New “Deadpool & Wolverine” 2LP Vinyl From Disney Music Emporium

The Deadpool & Wolverine 2LP vinyl is available for pre-order from Disney Music Emporium.

The Deadpool & Wolverine 2LP vinyl is available to pre-order.

The estimated ship date is July 24th.

This item costs $39.99.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be hitting theaters on July 26, 2024.

Track List:

1. Only You (And You Alone) – Performed by The Platters

2. Bye Bye Bye – Performed by *NSYNC

3. Angel of The Morning – Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

4. SLASH – Performed by Stray Kids

5. Glamorous – Performed by Fergie

6. Iris – Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls

7. The Power Of Love – Performed by Huey Lewis & The News

8. I'm a Ramblin' Man – Performed by Waylon Jennings

9. You Belong To Me – Performed by Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires)

10. The Lady In Red – Performed by Chris de Burgh

11. I'm with You – Performed by Avril Lavigne

12. “The Greatest Show” (From The Greatest Showman /Soundtrack Version) – Performed by Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

13. You're The One That I Want – Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

14. I'll Be Seeing You – Performed by Jimmy Durante

15. Make Me Lose Control – Performed by Eric Carmen

16. You're All I Need to Get By (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Performed by Aretha Franklin

17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) – Performed by Green Day

18. LFG (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine/Edit) – Performed by Rob Simonsen