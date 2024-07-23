Rock Out With This New “Deadpool & Wolverine” 2LP Vinyl From Disney Music Emporium

by |
Tags: , , ,

The Deadpool & Wolverine 2LP vinyl is available for pre-order from Disney Music Emporium.

What’s Happening:

  • The Deadpool & Wolverine 2LP vinyl is available to pre-order.
  • But fans won't have to wait long, as the estimated ship date is July 24th.
  • This item costs $39.99.
  • Click here to order.
  • Deadpool & Wolverine will be hitting theaters on July 26, 2024.

Track List:

  • 1. Only You (And You Alone) – Performed by The Platters
  • 2. Bye Bye Bye – Performed by *NSYNC
  • 3. Angel of The Morning – Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts
  • 4. SLASH – Performed by Stray Kids
  • 5. Glamorous – Performed by Fergie
  • 6. Iris – Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls
  • 7. The Power Of Love – Performed by Huey Lewis & The News
  • 8. I'm a Ramblin' Man – Performed by Waylon Jennings
  • 9. You Belong To Me – Performed by Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires)
  • 10. The Lady In Red – Performed by Chris de Burgh
  • 11. I'm with You – Performed by Avril Lavigne
  • 12. “The Greatest Show” (From The Greatest Showman/Soundtrack Version) – Performed by Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya and The Greatest Showman Ensemble
  • 13. You're The One That I Want – Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
  • 14. I'll Be Seeing You – Performed by Jimmy Durante
  • 15. Make Me Lose Control – Performed by Eric Carmen
  • 16. You're All I Need to Get By (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Performed by Aretha Franklin
  • 17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) – Performed by Green Day
  • 18. LFG (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine/Edit) – Performed by Rob Simonsen

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
