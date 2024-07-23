Rock Out With This New “Deadpool & Wolverine” 2LP Vinyl From Disney Music Emporium

The Deadpool & Wolverine 2LP vinyl is available for pre-order from Disney Music Emporium.
What’s Happening:
- The Deadpool & Wolverine 2LP vinyl is available to pre-order.
- But fans won't have to wait long, as the estimated ship date is July 24th.
- This item costs $39.99.
- Deadpool & Wolverine will be hitting theaters on July 26, 2024.
Track List:
- 1. Only You (And You Alone) – Performed by The Platters
- 2. Bye Bye Bye – Performed by *NSYNC
- 3. Angel of The Morning – Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts
- 4. SLASH – Performed by Stray Kids
- 5. Glamorous – Performed by Fergie
- 6. Iris – Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls
- 7. The Power Of Love – Performed by Huey Lewis & The News
- 8. I'm a Ramblin' Man – Performed by Waylon Jennings
- 9. You Belong To Me – Performed by Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires)
- 10. The Lady In Red – Performed by Chris de Burgh
- 11. I'm with You – Performed by Avril Lavigne
- 12. “The Greatest Show” (From The Greatest Showman/Soundtrack Version) – Performed by Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya and The Greatest Showman Ensemble
- 13. You're The One That I Want – Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
- 14. I'll Be Seeing You – Performed by Jimmy Durante
- 15. Make Me Lose Control – Performed by Eric Carmen
- 16. You're All I Need to Get By (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Performed by Aretha Franklin
- 17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) – Performed by Green Day
- 18. LFG (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine/Edit) – Performed by Rob Simonsen
