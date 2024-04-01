Is your hydration game on point? If not, this is a great time to get back on track! Disney Store has so many new drinkware styles and patterns to choose from that you’re sure to find something that speaks directly to your fandom.
- Spring cleaning is taking place in homes across the country and as you clear out unwanted mugs, cups, and tumblers, you can refresh your cupboard with fun and colorful styles from Disney Store.
- As April kicks off, guests will find a whole slew of Disney drinkware rolling in including:
- Mugs
- Water Bottles
- Canteens
- Tumblers
- Infusers
- And More
- Another new option is a water bottle with a plush carrier inspired by Simba (The Lion King) and Marie (The Aristocats).
Marie Water Bottle with Plush Crossbody Carrier – The Aristocats
- We also love the Alice in Wonderland mug with its swirly psychedelic pattern, and the Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Water Bottle that features him in a series of film strips.
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Stainless Steel Water Bottle
- Another cool look is the boba tea cup with a large straw so you can mix up your favorite fruity beverage and home and enjoy all that boba pearl goodness.
Mickey Mouse Icon Boba Tea Bottle with Straw
- New drinkware is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $16.99-$49.99.
Mugs
Mickey Mouse "Abuelo " Mug – Walt Disney World
Tinker Bell Animation Sketch Mug – Peter Pan
Tumblers
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Summer Stainless Steel Tumbler
Mickey Mouse Summer Starbucks Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World
Disney Eats Macaron Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Disneyland
Orange Bird Stainless Steel Tumbler by Corkcicle – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024
Water Bottles
LIGHTSABER Light-Up and Sound Water Bottle – Star Wars
Mickey Mouse and Friends Pennant Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Up Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle
Avengers Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Sleeve
These Are Fun!
Simba Water Bottle with Plush Crossbody Carrier – The Lion King 30th Anniversary
Minnie Mouse Infuser Bottle with Built-In Straw
Captain America Canteen with Cover
Cups
Winnie the Pooh Mug and Honey Dipper Set
Grape Soda Water Bottle with Straw – Up
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Travel Cup – Fantasia
