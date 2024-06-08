Photos: New Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point Merchandise

Of course, with a new Disney destination in Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, new merchandise has debuted. Made up of the bright colors of the Bahamas and their cool blue waters, the new collection runs the gamut of items.

Throughout the shops on the island, multiple logos are used. The first looks to be art deco inspired, adding a bit of elegance through typography.

A healthy chunk of the merchandise is inspired by Junkanoo, the Bahamian festival. The fab five get their own Junkanoo characterizations with a variety of t-shirts, pins, and ear headbands.

Another of the logos adorns merchandise with a “chilled out” atmosphere. The cabanas and sunsets take center stage.

A few items feature a “matter-of-fact” logo, before the rest of the available items utilize the logo used in promotion when the island destination was announced.

A variety of other items look to be just Disney Cruise Line specific, not mentioning Lookout Cay, but rather Disney Cruise Line’s love for the relaxation of island time.

While there is an abundance of Disney produced merchandise, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point featured Treasures of Eleuthera, a shop dedicated to locally made goods. While some are Disney inspired, most use local materials and support artisans who live on the island.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is now available as a port of call for sailings aboard Disney Cruise Line. Make sure to inquire with our friends at MEI Travel below to get details on how to visit the island getaway yourself!