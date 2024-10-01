31 Days of Drops: The Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks Tumbler

Day 1 of the shopping event kicks off with a popular item that celebrate both Halloween and Christmas

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October DIsney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items. special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today guests can pick up the Nightmare Before Christmas Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler.

UPDATE (5:20 am PT): Well this item seems to have spoken to quite a few fans considering it sold out rather quickly. But keep your eye on Disney Store for restocks so you can secure this awesome tumbler.

31 Days of Drops – Disney Store

Day 1 – The Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks Tumbler

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October. Today marks day one and guests can shop The Nightmare Before Christmas Stainless Steel Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – $44.99

Cold beverage tumbler

Hatch brushed charcoal finish

Double-walled

Translucent red screw-on lid

Reusable black straw with ring at bottom so it won't fall out

Wash thoroughly before first use

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Holds 24 oz.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? Disney Store has you covered with a wide variety of seasonal favorties you won’t want to miss!