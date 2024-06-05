Fantasy Flash Sale: $20 Plush & Plush Dolls

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is $20 Plush & Plush Dolls.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today Disney Store is offering $20 Plush & Plush Dolls

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Jasmine Plush Doll – Aladdin – 14 1/2"

Simba Plush – The Lion King – Medium 13"

Miss Piggy Plush – The Muppets – Medium 19"

Bullseye Plush – Toy Story – Medium 17"

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Plush – Fantasia – Medium 22"

Kermit Plush – The Muppets – Medium 16"

Belle Plush Doll – Beauty and the Beast – 14 1/2"

Lotso Scented Plush – Toy Story 3 – Medium 13"

Olaf Plush – Frozen 2 – Medium – 13"

Thumper Plush – Bambi – Medium 13"

Well there you have it! $20 Plush & Plush Dolls is sure to be a winner with every Disney diehard. Whether you’re cuddling with a buddy or bring a pal on all your adventures, you won’t want to pass up this incredible deal. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.