Fantasy Flash Sale: 40% Off Drinkware

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 40% Off Drinkware.

What’s Happening:

  • It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
  • Today Disney Store is offering 40% Off Drinkware including mugs, tumblers, and water bottles all inspired by Disney Parks, characters and beloved stories.
  • Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
  • As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Minnie Mouse  "What’s Dot You Say? " Mug

Disney Villains Mug

Disney&#39;s Animal Kingdom Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler with Straw

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Summer Stainless Steel Tumbler

Grape Soda Tumbler with Straw – Up

Star Wars Hoth Starbucks Tumbler with Straw

Winnie the Pooh Water Bottle

Minnie Mouse Infuser Bottle with Built-In Straw

Tinker Bell Animation Sketch Mug – Peter Pan

Mickey Mouse Mug – Disney Pride Collection – Disneyland

Well there you have it! 40% Off Drinkware is sure to be a winner with every Disney diehard. Whether you’re sipping a favorite brewed beverage or hydrating with good ol H2O, you won’t want to pass up this incredible deal. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.

