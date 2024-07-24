Fantasy Flash Sale: Up to 40% Off Sleepwear & Plush

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is Up to 40% Off
Sleepwear & Plush.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
Tiana Nightgown for Girls – The Princess and the FrogWinnie the Pooh Plush in Swaddle – Disney Babies – Small 10"Jack Skellington Sleep Hoodie for Adults – The Nightmare Before ChristmasSimba and Nala Plush Set – The Lion King 30th Anniversary – Small 11"Eeyore Cuddleez Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Large 24"Maleficent Nightshirt for Women – Sleeping BeautyMinnie Mouse Bows Sleep Set for WomenDisney Munchlings Scented Mystery Plush – Morning Menu – Micro 4 1/3"Stitch Nightshirt for Girls – Lilo & Stitch
- It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
- Today Disney Store is offering Up to 40% Off Sleepwear & Plush and fans can treat themselves to a wide variety of stylish apparel and accessories that embrace the magic of Disney.
- Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Well there you have it! Up to 40% Off Sleepwear & Plush is sure to be a winner with every Disney diehard. You won’t want to pass up this incredible deal. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.
