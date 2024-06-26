Fantasy Flash Sale: Up to 40% Off Select Stitch Styles for Stitch Day!

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is Up to 40% Off Select Stitch Styles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today Disney Store is offering Up to 40% Off Select Stitch Styles and fans can treat themselves to including plush, pins, apparel, and accessories too!

and fans can treat themselves to including plush, pins, apparel, and accessories too! Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Well there you have it! Up to 40% Off Select Stitch Styles is sure to be a winner with every Disney diehard. From cuddly plush to fashion essentials, you won’t want to pass up this incredible deal. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.