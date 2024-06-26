Fantasy Flash Sale: Up to 40% Off Select Stitch Styles for Stitch Day!

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is Up to 40% Off Select Stitch Styles.

What’s Happening:

  • It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
  • Today Disney Store is offering Up to 40% Off Select Stitch Styles and fans can treat themselves to  including plush, pins, apparel, and accessories too!
  • Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
  • As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Lilo & Stitch Experiment 626 Pin Set – 626 Day 2024 – 3-Pc. – Limited Edition

Stitch Graduation Plush 2024 – Lilo & Stitch – Small 12 1/2"

Stitch Light-Up Figure – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Dress for Women – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch and Scrump 626 Day 2024 Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 12 1/4"

Stitch Dress for Women – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Disney Celebration Crew Top for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Lorebook Card Portfolio by Ravensburger – Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game

Stitch Adaptive Swim Trunks for Kids

Stitch 626 Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults

Well there you have it! Up to 40% Off Select Stitch Styles  is sure to be a winner with every Disney diehard. From cuddly plush to fashion essentials, you won’t want to pass up this incredible deal. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.

