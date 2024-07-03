Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is Up to 50% Off Summer Styles.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Summer Woven Shirt for Adults Minnie Mouse Summer Ear Headband for Adults Spider-Man Swim Slides for Kids Olaf Musical Light-Up Snow Wand – Frozen Mickey Mouse Adaptive Rash Guard for Boys Mickey Mouse Burnout Visor for Adults Disney Pride Collection Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World Lightning McQueen and Jackson Storm Beach Towel – Cars Tiana Swim Bag – The Princess and the Frog Mickey Mouse Pitcher and Glasses Set Mickey and Minnie Mouse Inflatable Splash Pad Minnie Mouse Gingham Dress Set for Baby
- It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
- Today Disney Store is offering Up to 50% Off Summer Styles and fans can treat themselves to playful apparel, outdoor accessories, styles for the home and so much more.
- Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Well there you have it! Up to 50% Off Summer Styles is sure to be a winner with every Disney diehard. From cuddly plush to fashion essentials, you won’t want to pass up this incredible deal. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.
