Defend The Jungle and The Sugar Rush Throne In The New “Disney Villainous: Sugar & Spite” Expandalone Game

Have some candy! – while you play the latest in the Disney Villainous line of games, with the expandalone Disney Villainous: Sugar & Spite, featuring Wreck-It Ralph’s King Candy and The Jungle Book’s Shere Khan!

What’s Happening:

Ravensburger, acclaimed publisher behind award-winning board games and high-quality toys and puzzles, is introducing a ruthless new treat to its line of award-winning Villainous games: Disney Villainous: Sugar and Spite. Featuring King Candy from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wreck-It Ralph and Shere Khan from the studio’s The Jungle Book, Disney Villainous: Sugar and Spite offers a new two-player expandalone format at a lower price point and introduces new racetrack gameplay to the board game series.

games: Featuring King Candy from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ and Shere Khan from the studio’s offers a new two-player expandalone format at a lower price point and introduces new racetrack gameplay to the board game series. Disney Villainous: Sugar and Spite , which arrives on store shelves June 9, is now available for pre-order on Target.com.

, which arrives on store shelves June 9, is now available for pre-order on Target.com. The first game to be released in the new, two-player expandalone format, Disney Villainous: Sugar and Spite introduces new Villain Objectives and mechanics to excite both new and first-time players. The heart of Disney Villainous is simple: Move your Villain to a new location on their Realm board and take the actions available at that location.

However, King Candy’s Realm introduces the Sugar Rush Speedway, a racetrack of actions along which the King Candy mover – inspired by the character’s racecar – travels. Players can move King Candy one to four action spaces on each turn, allowing unprecedented flexibility and power in action selection. Then, the player can use the action on which they land, the one before and the one after.

To win the game, players who choose King Candy must successfully attach a Glitch to Vanellope von Schweetz and then beat her in a Sugar Rush Race on the Sugar Rush Speedway.

Conversely, players who choose Shere Khan must work to clear their Realm of fire and defeat Mowgli to prove the wicked Bengal tiger is still King of the Jungle. Just as in The Jungle Book film, Shere Khan’s ally Kaa the Snake stands out in gameplay.

film, Shere Khan’s ally Kaa the Snake stands out in gameplay. Disney Villainous: Sugar and Spite is suitable for 2 players (or up to 4 players when combined with other expandalones) ages 10 and up and is available for $19.99 USD/$29.99 CAD. The average playing time is 20 minutes per player. The game is compatible with all other Disney Villainous titles, and a limited edition of the game, featuring a candy bar-themed packaging sleeve and exclusive finish on King Candy’s mover, is available exclusively at Target.

What They’re Saying: