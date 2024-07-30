Maestro Media Celebrates Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary with New Board Game “Donald Duck: Happy Camper”

In celebration of Donald Duck's 90th anniversary, Maestro Media is set to launch a new board game, Donald Duck: Happy Camper.

What's Happening:

In celebration of Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary, Maestro Media has announced Donald Duck: Happy Camper , its first collaboration with Disney to bring fans a board game featuring one of Mickey and Friends’ most beloved characters.

, its first collaboration with Disney to bring fans a board game featuring one of Mickey and Friends’ most beloved characters. Designed by Wolfgang Kramer and Daryl Andrews, Donald Duck: Happy Camper is set to immerse players in an adventurous camping journey filled with exploration, fun, and the lovable antics of Donald Duck, honoring nine decades of laughter and adventure with this iconic character.

is set to immerse players in an adventurous camping journey filled with exploration, fun, and the lovable antics of Donald Duck, honoring nine decades of laughter and adventure with this iconic character. Pre-order now at HappyCamper.Game

Fans can look forward to additional board game releases next year based on other Disney franchises and characters.

Game Details:

Explore the Wilderness: Players will reveal part of the board at the start of their turn, then use actions to explore, gather resources, and set up camp.

Players will reveal part of the board at the start of their turn, then use actions to explore, gather resources, and set up camp. Strategic Gameplay: Balance is key! The more you carry in your bag, the slower you go. Will you race to the best photo spot, set up tents in different terrains, or craft gadgets to make camping life easier?

Balance is key! The more you carry in your bag, the slower you go. Will you race to the best photo spot, set up tents in different terrains, or craft gadgets to make camping life easier? Earn Badges and Bonuses: Complete tasks to earn badges and gain bonuses. There are bigger rewards for being the first to complete a task, so plan carefully.

Complete tasks to earn badges and gain bonuses. There are bigger rewards for being the first to complete a task, so plan carefully. Race Against Time: The game ends as soon as Donald Duck, the troop leader, completes his trip. Race to become the best Junior Woodchuck out there!

What They’re Saying:

Javon Frazier, Founder, and CEO of Maestro Media: “We are honored to join the fun of Donald Ducks’ 90th anniversary and to launch our first game in collaboration with Disney. Happy Camper is crafted to encapsulate the joy of camping adventures, and we are anticipating the moment when fans get to immerse themselves in this experience.”