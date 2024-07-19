Turn Up the Savings! Take an Extra 25 % Off Sale Merchandise this Weekend at Disney Store

How would you like to stock up on Disney merchandise and save money at the same time? Disney Store is bringing back their “Sale” Sale and this weekend guests can take an Extra 25% Off Sale Merchandise for incredible discounts on a wide range of magical products. Now through Sunday, July 21st, Disney is offering this special deal on toys, clothing, accessories and more.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Summer isn’t over yet, and Disney Store knows you’re still looking for some awesome items to incorporate in your Disney merch rotation.
- Now through Sunday, (July 21st) guests can save an Extra 25% off select items including toys, accessories, decor and clothing.
- The lineup includes kids costumes, Dooney & Bourke bags, home essentials, and so much more!
- Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.
- Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Extra 25% Off High End FashionMickey and Minnie Mouse Loro Romper for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag Mickey Mouse Summer Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag Mickey Mouse Summer Dooney & Bourke Shopper Bag
Extra 25% Off Toys and CostumesIron Man Plush – Small 10" Miles Morales Web-Shooters – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wheelchair Cover Set Frozen Classic Doll Deluxe Gift Set Mirabel Doll – Encanto – Limited Edition – 17"
Extra 25% Off Home and KitchenMickey Mouse "Making Magic" Kitchen Towel Orange Bird Ceramic Pitcher – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024 Toy Story Alien Stainless Steel Water Bottle Mickey and Minnie Mouse Beach Towel – Walt Disney World 2024 – Large Wakanda Starbucks® Mug Ornament – Been There Series – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Extra 25% Off Clothing and PajamasStitch Fashion T-Shirt for Women – Lilo & Stitch Mickey Mouse Sleep Set for Men Mickey Mouse Standing Family Matching Sweatshirt for Kids – Disneyland Spidey and His Amazing Friends Rain Jacket for Kids Disney Princess One-Piece Sleeper for Girls
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com