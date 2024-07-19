Turn Up the Savings! Take an Extra 25 % Off Sale Merchandise this Weekend at Disney Store

How would you like to stock up on Disney merchandise and save money at the same time? Disney Store is bringing back their “Sale” Sale and this weekend guests can take an Extra 25% Off Sale Merchandise for incredible discounts on a wide range of magical products. Now through Sunday, July 21st, Disney is offering this special deal on toys, clothing, accessories and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Summer isn’t over yet, and Disney Store knows you’re still looking for some awesome items to incorporate in your Disney merch rotation.

Now through Sunday, (July 21st) guests can save an Extra 25% off select items including toys, accessories, decor and clothing.

The lineup includes kids costumes, Dooney & Bourke bags, home essentials, and so much more!

Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.

at checkout to unlock even more savings. Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.

for free standard shipping. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Extra 25% Off High End Fashion

Extra 25% Off Toys and Costumes

Extra 25% Off Home and Kitchen

Extra 25% Off Clothing and Pajamas

