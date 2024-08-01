Disney Kicks Off the Month of August with Free Shipping on Any Size Order

The end of summer is on the horizon, but there’s still time to splash into savings at Disney Store before the season is over. One of the savings offers at Disney Store is Free Shipping on any size order but it’s only good today! From toys and accessories to apparel and character selections there’s something here for everyone to enjoy.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s already a good day and Disney Store is making it even better by offering guests Free Shipping on any size order no matter how much they spend.
- Today only, guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- Disney Store usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
Star Wars Doorables – Ewok Village
- Guests will find dozens of incredible accessories, apparel collections, toys and essentials to meet their needs, all in one virtual place.
- However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
New, New, NewSorcerer Mickey Mouse Zip Pullover for Women Stitch Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 18'' Louis Cuddleez Plush – Tiana's Bayou Adventure – Large 24'' Disney Junior's Ariel Deluxe Figure Play Set LEGO Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle 75386 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
New Under $20Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger – Into the Inklands – Starter Deck – 101 Dalmatians and Peter Pan Heeler Family Road Trip 4WD Vehicle with Chilli Figure – Bluey Pocket Watch by Disguise – Descendants: The Rise of Red Kronk Angel and Devil Pin Set – The Emperor's New Groove
Halloween-lo-ween!Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Tank Top for Women Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Throw Pillow Set The Haunted Mansion Bride Light-Up Veil for Adults Red Costume for Kids by Disguise – Descendants: The Rise of Red Jack Skellington Costume Zip Hoodie for Kids – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
30% Off Back to SchoolWish Backpack Stitch Varsity Jacket for Kids – Lilo & Stitch Minnie Mouse Dress for Girls Frozen Stainless Steel Water Bottle Spider-Man Lunch Box
OrnamentsStar Sketchbook Ear Hat Ornament – Wish Orange Bird Sketchbook Ornament – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024 Hollywood Tower Hotel Sketchbook Ornament – Walt Disney World Lock, Shock, and Barrel Sketchbook Ornament – The Nightmare Before Christmas Mickey Mouse and Ghost Halloween Light-Up Ornament – Lonesome Ghosts
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com