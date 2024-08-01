Disney Kicks Off the Month of August with Free Shipping on Any Size Order

The end of summer is on the horizon, but there’s still time to splash into savings at Disney Store before the season is over. One of the savings offers at Disney Store is Free Shipping on any size order but it’s only good today! From toys and accessories to apparel and character selections there’s something here for everyone to enjoy. 

What’s Happening:

  • It’s already a good day and Disney Store is making it even better by offering guests Free Shipping on any size order no matter how much they spend.
  • Today only, guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
  • Disney Store usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Star Wars Doorables – Ewok Village

  • Guests will find dozens of incredible accessories, apparel collections, toys and essentials to meet their needs, all in one virtual place.
  • However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

New, New, New

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Zip Pullover for Women

Stitch Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 18&#39;&#39;

Louis Cuddleez Plush – Tiana&#39;s Bayou Adventure – Large 24&#39;&#39;

Disney Junior&#39;s Ariel Deluxe Figure Play Set

LEGO Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle 75386 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

New Under $20

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger – Into the Inklands – Starter Deck – 101 Dalmatians and Peter Pan

Heeler Family Road Trip 4WD Vehicle with Chilli Figure – Bluey

Pocket Watch by Disguise – Descendants: The Rise of Red

Kronk Angel and Devil Pin Set – The Emperor&#39;s New Groove

Halloween-lo-ween!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Tank Top for Women

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o&#39;-Lantern Halloween Throw Pillow Set

The Haunted Mansion Bride Light-Up Veil for Adults

Red Costume for Kids by Disguise – Descendants: The Rise of Red

Jack Skellington Costume Zip Hoodie for Kids – Tim Burton&#39;s The Nightmare Before Christmas

30% Off Back to School

Wish Backpack

Stitch Varsity Jacket for Kids – Lilo & Stitch

Minnie Mouse Dress for Girls

Frozen Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Spider-Man Lunch Box

Ornaments

Star Sketchbook Ear Hat Ornament – Wish

Orange Bird Sketchbook Ornament – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024

Hollywood Tower Hotel Sketchbook Ornament – Walt Disney World

Lock, Shock, and Barrel Sketchbook Ornament – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Mickey Mouse and Ghost Halloween Light-Up Ornament – Lonesome Ghosts

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

