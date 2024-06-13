Relish The Summer Time Savings with Free Shipping on Any Size Order!

Say hello to summer and treat yourself to some magical Disney merchandise! Today only guests can swing by Disney Store and enjoy Free Shipping on any size order! From toys and accessories to apparel and character selections there’s something here for everyone to enjoy. 

What’s Happening:

  • It’s already a good day and Disney Store is making it even better by offering guests Free Shipping on any size order no matter how much they spend.
  • Today only, guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
  • Disney Store usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Up House Earrings by BaubleBar

  • This month marks Donald Duck’s 90th birthday, Stitch Day (6/26) and the kickoff to summer! Guests will find dozens of incredible accessories, apparel collections, toys and essentials to meet their needs, all in one virtual place.
  • However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

New, New, New

Star Wars: The Acolyte T-Shirt for Adults

Belle Costume Tiara for Kids – Beauty and the Beast

Snow White Costume for Kids

New Under $20

Kids' Sleeping Beauty Castle Disneyland T-Shirt – Customized

The Nightmare Before Christmas Book

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger – Ursula's Return – Starter Deck – Frozen and Hercules

Marvel's Avengers Light-Up Living Magic Ear Hat Sketchbook Ornament

Donald Duck

Donald Duck Ring Set by BaubleBar – 90th Anniversary

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Mug

Donald Duck Woven Shirt for Adults

Donald Duck Back to Front Football Jersey for Adults

Stitch

Stitch Clogs for Kids by Crocs – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Short Sleep Set for Women

Stitch Lunch Box – Lilo & Stitch

Angel Stitch Attacks Snacks Plush -&nbsp;Donut – June

