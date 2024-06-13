Say hello to summer and treat yourself to some magical Disney merchandise! Today only guests can swing by Disney Store and enjoy Free Shipping on any size order! From toys and accessories to apparel and character selections there’s something here for everyone to enjoy.
- It’s already a good day and Disney Store is making it even better by offering guests Free Shipping on any size order no matter how much they spend.
- Today only, guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- Disney Store usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
Up House Earrings by BaubleBar
- This month marks Donald Duck’s 90th birthday, Stitch Day (6/26) and the kickoff to summer! Guests will find dozens of incredible accessories, apparel collections, toys and essentials to meet their needs, all in one virtual place.
- However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
New, New, NewStar Wars: The Acolyte T-Shirt for AdultsBelle Costume Tiara for Kids – Beauty and the BeastSnow White Costume for Kids
New Under $20Kids' Sleeping Beauty Castle Disneyland T-Shirt – CustomizedThe Nightmare Before Christmas BookDisney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger – Ursula's Return – Starter Deck – Frozen and HerculesMarvel's Avengers Light-Up Living Magic Ear Hat Sketchbook Ornament
Donald DuckDonald Duck Ring Set by BaubleBar – 90th AnniversaryDonald Duck 90th Anniversary MugDonald Duck Woven Shirt for AdultsDonald Duck Back to Front Football Jersey for Adults
StitchStitch Clogs for Kids by Crocs – Lilo & StitchStitch Short Sleep Set for WomenStitch Lunch Box – Lilo & StitchAngel Stitch Attacks Snacks Plush - Donut – June
