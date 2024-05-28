Hasbro Announces Marvel Legends Series The Cabal Pack

Hasbro has announced The Cabal to the Marvel Legends line. The pack includes iconic villains including Iron Patriot, Taskmaster, and Doctor Doom. Pre-orders will be available exclusively on Amazon May 29.

What's Happening:

Iron Patriot calls together some of the most dangerous beings in the world to form The Cabal, a volatile alliance that wreaks havoc on the world.

Celebrate the Marvel Universe and 85 years of Marvel Comics with this Marvel Legends Series the Cabal figure 3-pack.

Fans can add fresh versions of Iron Patriot, Taskmaster, and Doctor Doom, now together as The Cabal.

These quality 6-inch scale figures feature deco inspired by the characters’ appearances in Marvel’s Siege: The Cabal comics.

comics. The figures feature extensive articulation and are highly posable for display and play. Includes 3 figures and 17 comics-inspired accessories including fabric cape for Doctor Doom, alternate hands, and 2 alternate heads.

With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world.

With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections.

Available for pre-order 5/29 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon.