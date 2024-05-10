Loki’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) journey has seemingly reached a conclusion and it’s not clear if or when we’ll see him on our screens again. But don’t let that sadden you. Hot Toys is celebrating the Loki season 2 storyline with two incredible figures for your Marvel collection.

What’s Happening:

Season 2 of Disney+ Loki gave the character a bittersweet finale and it’s looking like we won’t be seeing him for a long, long time. But time moves differently when you’re outside of it as Loki has come to discover.

gave the character a bittersweet finale and it’s looking like we won’t be seeing him for a long, long time. But time moves differently when you’re outside of it as Loki has come to discover. Hot Toys is paying homage to the former God of Mischief with not one, but two finely crafted tributes to the iconic MCU character as he appeared at the end of the show: God Loki.

Fans will immediately appreciate the head sculpt that portrays an accurate likeness of actor Tom Hiddleston, as well as the timeline effects and golden throne to replicate the epic ending right on their display shelves.

Hot Toys’ God Loki Collectible Figures are available for pre-order through Sideshow

Prices range from $290.00-$445.00 and figures are expected to ship to fans between April-September 2025.

“A must-have piece for Marvel fans. Featuring a meticulously crafted hand-painted headsculpt, the portrait utilizes Hot Toys’ innovative rolling eyeball system, allowing collectors to adjust the figure's gaze.”

The God Loki 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure (Artisan Edition) – $445.00

Rooted wool hair for a more lifelike appearance

30 points of articulation.

Finely tailored fabric outfit: green cloak with embedded wire to allow for dramatic poses.

Iridescent green horned helmet

Two timeline effects

Pair of translucent green effects

Comes with a throne and a themed backdrop for the ultimate display.

God Loki 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure – $290.00

Sculpted hair

Intricately tailored fabric costume: green cloak, horned helmet which can be attached magnetically.

Comes with a throne

Timeline effects

Translucent green effects

Themed backdrop for a wide range of dramatic display options.

