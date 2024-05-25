Will you be experiencing all the feels this Halloween? As Disney and Pixar prepare for the debut of Inside Out 2, HalloweenCostumes.com is previewing their lineup of outfits and accessories inspired by the new film and the original.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

HalloweenCostumes.com Inside Out and Inside Out 2 .

and . In just a few weeks Pixar’s beloved film about growing up and the feelings we experience will be getting a long awaited sequel that introduces even more emotions to mix.

Disney Inside Out Bing Bong Inflatable Adult Costume | Disney Costumes

Surely fans of the original are going to fall in love with the newbies and this expressive group makes for some fun Halloween styles.

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, Disgust, and Bing Bong are part of the existing costume selections and new designs for 2024 include silly headwear featuring Anxiety and Envy.

Anxiety Character Headband | Inside Out Costumes

Disney and Pixar Envy Character Headband | Inside Out Characters

This colorful assortment of costumes is coming soon and fans can preview and save their favorite styles right now then sign up to be notified when they go on sale!

The Inside Out and Inside Out 2 designs are exclusively made by HalloweenCostumes.com and are officially licensed. The collection of costumes and accessories will be available soon at HalloweenCostumes.com and prices range from $12.99-$69.99.

Disney and Pixar Infant Joy Costume | Inside Out Costumes

Disney and Pixar Disgust Kid’s Costume | Inside Out Costumes

Disney and Pixar Sadness Adult Costume

Adult Disney and Pixar Anger Costume | Adult Disney Costumes

Plus Size Adult Disney and Pixar Inside Out Fear Costume | Disney Costumes

About Inside Out 2:

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!