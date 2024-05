Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Father’s Day, “Up,” “Inside Out 2,” Build-A-Pin and More

Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Up , Father’s Day, and so much more.

Starting with Dad, Disney is celebrating with an Emperor's New Groove design featuring Pacha and his kids.

D23 Gold Members can toast to the anniversary of Up with an exclusive Carl pin set with the young Fredricksen and balloon reading “Spirit of Adventure.’

Inside Out 2 is about to hit theaters and that means new merchandise has arrived. There’s a group pin encouraging fans to “Believe In Yourself” and a standalone Anxiety pin.

A new wave of sculpted pins have arrived with Dopey, Marie, Peter Pan, and Genie taking the spotlight; while another series of collectibles is the Build-A-Pin assortment that features cute versions of characters from films and Disney parks attractions.

There’s a jumbo Star Wars pin depicting the showdown between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader in A New Hope: a Mickey Mouse Americana lapel pin.

