Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Father’s Day, “Up,” “Inside Out 2,” Build-A-Pin and More

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop celebrates Dads, Up, Inside Out 2 and classic characters.   (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.) What’s Happening:
  • Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins and today’s themes include 15 years of Up, Father’s Day, and so much more.
  • Starting with Dad, Disney is celebrating with an Emperor’s New Groove design featuring Pacha and his kids.
  • D23 Gold Members can toast to the anniversary of Up with an exclusive Carl pin set with the young Fredricksen and balloon reading “Spirit of Adventure.’
  • Inside Out 2 is about to hit theaters and that means new merchandise has arrived. There’s a group pin encouraging fans to “Believe In Yourself” and a standalone Anxiety pin.
  • A new wave of sculpted pins have arrived with Dopey, Marie, Peter Pan, and Genie taking the spotlight; while another series of collectibles is the Build-A-Pin assortment that features cute versions of characters from films and Disney parks attractions.
  • There’s a jumbo Star Wars pin depicting the showdown between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader in A New Hope: a Mickey Mouse Americana lapel pin.
  • The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with pricing at $14.99-$29.99.
  • Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
  • A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.
  • The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
