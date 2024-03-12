Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Tales of the Sword Series, Stitch Attacks Snacks, and Mickey Mouse Club

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop is part of the Tales of the Sword series. From Winnie the Pooh (yes, really) to Mickey Mouse is Kingdom Hearts, the collection honors bravery and boldness in our favorite animated characters.

Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins and today’s theme is swords!

Brave heroes and the signature weapons from their stories are featured in this assortment and include: Mickey Mouse – Kingdom Hearts Robin Hood – Robin Hood Winnie the Pooh – Winnie the Pooh Tinker Bell – Peter Pan Dewy and Webby – DuckTales Archimedes – The Sword in the Stone



The pins are “jumbo” in scale and measure about 3-inches tall. The Tales of the Sword series is limited edition with only 3000 of each design made.

If swords aren’t your thing, Disney Store also has a trio of pins in the Stitch Attacks Snacks series with the theme for March being Lollipops!

Finally, a Mickey Mouse Club Blind Box assortment with 16 total designs is a fun throwback to the first iteration of the show, along with Disney’s earliest characters.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with prices ranging from $21.99-$39.99.

Links to this week's offering can be found below. See you there!

Mickey Mouse Jumbo Pin – Kingdom Hearts – Tales of the Sword – Limited Edition

Robin Hood Jumbo Pin – Tales of the Sword – Limited Edition

Winnie the Pooh Jumbo Pin – Tales of the Sword – Limited Edition

Tinker Bell Jumbo Pin – Peter Pan – Tales of the Sword – Limited Edition

Dewey and Webby Jumbo Pin – DuckTales – Tales of the Sword – Limited Edition

Archimedes Jumbo Pin – The Sword in the Stone – Tales of the Sword – Limited Edition

Stitch Attacks Snacks Pin Set – Macaron – March – Limited Release

The Mickey Mouse Club Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 5-Pc.

Each package contains five randomly selected pins from 16 overall designs. Entire The Mickey Mouse Club series includes: Mickey Mouse Club bullet logo, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Minnie Mouse with Daisy Duck, Clarabelle Cow, Horace Horsecollar, Morty Mouse, Humphrey Bear, Ranger Woodlore, Scrooge McDuck, Three Little Pigs, Jiminy Cricket, Dumbo and Timothy Mouse



