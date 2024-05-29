Pixar’s Up is turning 15. Let me say that again…Up is turning 15! Sure everyone has a favorite film from the studio, but I think we can all agree there’s something extra special about this one. Of course you can’t have a Disney anniversary without a range of exciting products and today, Disney Store is bringing the Carl and Ellie Doll Set and more to fans nationwide.

There are so many milestone anniversaries within the Disney company that it’s hard to keep track of what’s happening when, but fortunately Disney Store is here to help and in 2024, Pixar’s Up is among the honored films.

is among the honored films. Can you believe it’s been 15 years since we first met Carl Fredricksen, Russell, Dug and Kevin?! And let’s not forget Ellie, Carl’s childhood friend and then wife. This fun ensemble touched our hearts with their bittersweet stories and now Disney is commemorating the movie with new merchandise.

One of the specialty items in the 15th anniversary collection is the Carl and Ellie Doll Set that features the couple in their young married days.

Both characters are dressed in yellow—Carl in a suit, Ellie in a gingham dress—and heading out for a picnic. Carl holds the basket full of goodies and Ellie holds his hand.

Each comes with a doll stand so they can be perfectly displayed among your Disney possessions.

Ellie and Carl Doll Set: $249.99

Ellie and Carl Doll Set Up 15th Anniversary; Limited Edition

The Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Collection is available now at Disney Store .

Other Items Include:

Up Loungefly Pullover Hoodie for Adults: $70.00

Up Loungefly Pullover Hoodie for Adults

Dug Loungefly Crossbody Bag: $60.00

Dug Loungefly Crossbody Bag; Up

Up Two-Sided Puzzle: $24.99

Up Two-Sided Puzzle; 15th Anniversary

D23-Exclusive Up 15th Anniversary Pin Set: $24.99

D23-Exclusive Up 15th Anniversary Pin Set; Limited Edition

Plus, there’s even more previously-released Up merchandise to be found on Disney Store:

Carl Fredricksen Loungefly Mini Backpack: $89.00

Carl Fredricksen Loungefly Mini Backpack

Russell Disney nuiMOs Plush: $21.99

Russell Disney nuiMOs Plush; Up

Up Ear Headband for Adults: $34.99

Up Ear Headband for Adults

Up Tabletop Light: $49.99

Up Tabletop Light

Up House Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids: $23.98

Up House Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids

Dug Plush: $26.99

Dug Plush

Ellie Companion T-Shirt for Women:$29.99

Ellie Companion T-Shirt for Women

Carl Fredricksen Companion T-Shirt for Men: $29.99

Carl Fredricksen Companion T-Shirt for Men

LEGO Up House: $59.99

LEGO Up House; Disney100

Up Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle: $44.99

Up Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle

Up Deluxe Figure Play Set:$26.99

Up Deluxe Figure Play Set

Up House Dangle Charm by Pandora: $70.00

Up House Dangle Charm by Pandora

