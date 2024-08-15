POP MART Debuts New POP CUBE Collections Featuring Characters From Pixar Films

Starting today, a new POP CUBE Collection is available from POP MART, with new blind box collections celebrating classic and recent films from Pixar Animation Studios.

What’s Happening:

POP MART, the renowned global designer toy and entertainment brand, is transforming the global blind-box industry with the launch of POP CUBE.

POP CUBE is POP MART’s new innovative product line featuring creatively designed characters in the shape of a cube with magnetic capabilities. POP CUBE will be available to purchase on POP MART’s online store from August 15, 10pm ET and across all POP MART US stores in September.

POP CUBE is the first of its kind blind box line, with the magnetic feature allowing collectors to stack these figures in endless combinations. Standing at 4.5cm, the POP CUBE launch showcases POP MART’s dedication to creativity, artistry and innovation as a pioneer of blind boxes. Following the launch, POP MART has plans to release additional collections across a range of IP’s.

The first three POP CUBE collections contain nine blind boxes featuring characters from a mix of Pixar’s classic and recent movies including Toy Story, WALL-E, The Incredibles, Up, Monsters Inc, Soul, Inside Out, Coco and Turning Red.

Series 1 characters include: Buzz Lightyear, Little Bo Peep's Sheep, Slinky Dog and Chuckles the Clown of Toy Story, WALL-E, Up’s Russel, Lightning McQueen, The Incredibles' Violet, and Soul’s Joe.

Series 2 characters include: Woody, Zurg, Little Bo Peep, Jessie and Bunny of Toy Story, Inside Out’s Sadness, Mike Wazowski, Up’s Carl Fredricksen and WALL-E’s EVE.

Series 3 characters include: Rex, Hamm, Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear and Aliens of Toy Story, Sulley, Inside Out’s Anger, Coco’s Ernesto de la Cruz, The Incredibles' Dash and Red Panda Mei.

Price: $13.99 per blind box

Known for their iconic designer toy characters, POP MART has gained a devoted following worldwide. The brand currently operates more than 450 stores in over 30 countries, with 2,300 Robo Shops, the brand’s blind box vending machines.

POP MART currently operates 12 brick-and-mortar locations in the U.S. including in Westfield UTC (San Diego, CA), South Coast Plaza (Costa Mesa, CA), Glendale Mall (Glendale, CA), Century City Mall (Los Angeles, CA), Westfield Valley Fair (Santa Clara, CA), American Dream Mall (East Rutherford, NJ), Bellevue Mall (Bellevue, WA), World Trade Center (New York, NY), Fashion Show Mall (Las Vegas, NV), Alderwood (Lynwood, WA), Westfield Southcenter (Seattle WA), and Stonestown Galleria (San Francisco, CA).

What They’re Saying:

Larry Lu, Head of POP MART North America: “We are thrilled to offer collectors a new way to enjoy blind boxes and their favorite characters from Pixar with the launch of POP CUBE. This new iteration of blind boxes allows us to continue to pioneer the designer toy industry while expanding our US and global audience”.