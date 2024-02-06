Ok, so February has just started but all RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) wants us to think about is sun, sand, and surf! Our favorite “Super high-grade Americana” brand is back with a new round of Disney styles including some cool hats that feature Mickey and Friend and are chock full of nostalgia…especially for those who grew up in the 80s and 90s eras.

When it comes to fashionable apparel that meets your vibe, Disney x RSVLTS is one of the best pairings you could seek out. Not only is their apparel super comfy to fit your lifestyle, but the patterns are colorful, bold and fun, just like the Disney fans who wear them.

Now that winter has settled in, RSVLTS is dreaming about sunny days and waterfront activities and they’ve captured it all in their Disney Sand and Surf Collection with styles for the whole family to enjoy.

Kicking things off is “Surfin’ Mickey” that’s covered in geometric shapes, palm fronds, waves, and Mickey Mouse running to catch the surf.

If you want to be spotted on your next vacation, “Lei It On Me” is the way to go! Brilliant magenta meets chill purple on this incredible pattern of hibiscus flowers and palm leaves that have cut outs revealing Mickey Mouse silhouettes.

Take a break from life’s worries with “Island Smilin’” a perfect turquoise button down decorated with tiki sketch images of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Chip, and Dale too! The gang has donned leis and other floral accents that have us dreaming of tropical getaway.

If the Kunuflex button down is too much for your taste, RSVLTS has a white crewneck T-Shirt ($32) featuring the gang.

Back for some more 80s era fun is “Cabana Mickey” that delivers a retro mouse about to hit the waves. The blue, green and white color palette and perfectly placed triangles and palm trees are so tubular, we feel like we’ve slipped back in time.

Finally, “Shore Looks Relaxin’” wraps things as the Disney gang takes a moment to rest—beach side of course! The light purple background allows the golden yellow, teal accents to pop and makes sure that Mickey, Donald, and Goofy are the stars of the pattern.

We mentioned hats at the top and sure enough, there are SIX new character toppers in the super comfortable and casual “Dad Hat” style

SIX new character toppers are in your future! Fans can choose from three Mickey designs or mix things up with Pluto, Donald, and Goofy to match the All Day Polo collection that dropped last month!

