Disney’s animated classic The Lion King turns 30 this year and you can be quite certain that our friends at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) are not going to let this milestone pass them by. The fashion brand is returning to Pride Rock with a new series of patterns inspired by the film that are featured on their popular (and comfortable) Kunuflex button down shirts.

The Circle of Life moves us all and while that is awesome, don’t you want to be stylish and comfy as you’re moving through life? Enter RSVLTS with their Kunuflex apparel line that’s designed for the whole family.

This summer, Disney fans can commemorate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King through fashionable offerings featuring Simba, Mufasa, Timon, Pumbaa and other incredible animals.

through fashionable offerings featuring Simba, Mufasa, Timon, Pumbaa and other incredible animals. The collection includes five designs available in classic (unisex) women youth preschool

As usual, RSVLTS is playing with some other style offerings too adding a pair of hybrid shorts

“Peak Rafiki” features a design that calls to mind a classic Hawaiian-style shirt, but features a number of iconic Rafiki moments. Speaking of Hawaii, “Do the Hula” features Timon — and could be quite distracting. “Long Live the King” includes a royal purple hue and a print that blends Scar and his loyal hyenas into a contiguous design. Next, “Remember Who You Are” features some classic moments from the film, with a focus on Simba and Mufassa. And finally, “Just Can’t Wait” brings the musical moment to life, turning the Kunflex into one large canvas (note: this one is currently a preorder).

The Lion King Collection is now mostly available, while “Just Can’t Wait” is (ironically) a pre-order are available in sizes XS-4XL for adults ladies youth $45); and 2T-5T for preschool ($39).

