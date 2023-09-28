RSVLTS Returns to Halloween Town with New “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Collection

Tis the season…Jack’s back with his merry crew and they’re here to haunt and heighten your holiday wardrobe. The folks at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) are once again heading to Halloween Town for fashion inspiration and the result is a four shirt collection—plus reversible bomber jacket!—that any Nightmare Before Christmas fan would be proud to own.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Don’t be scared darlings, Halloween and Christmas go hand in hand as proved by The Nightmare Before Christmas. With the cult classic film approaching its 30th anniversary, RSVLTS is taking this time to revisit the haunted world of Halloween Town (HT) to deliver an exciting new collection you’ll die for.

Four shirts make up this assortment starting with “There Goes My Zero,” a classy black and white number decorated allover floating Zeros. Oh, and his dog house cameos on the front pocket! If that’s too much adorable ghost dog for you, “Lil Jacks,” is a great option. This button down features miniature Jack Skellington heads in a variety of expressions and a jack-o-lantern or two.

Keeping up with the sinister side of things is “Your Worst Nightmare,” a haunting shadowy shirt where Jack, the Mayor, Oogie Boogies and others are up to no good! Then for fans who want to be as subtle about their NBC love as possible, the dark purple and black “Paint The Town Dead,” will do the trick. It features icons from all over HT like Jack’s house, Finklestein’s Tower, the Forest and more.

Finally the star piece of the collection is “Jack’s Journey,” that follows his ascent from Pumpkin King to Sandy Claws.

that follows his ascent from Pumpkin King to Sandy Claws. This reversible bomber jacket slightly resembles Jack’s black suit —complete with bat bowtie— on one side, and a cool holiday red sleeved varsity look on the other. The holiday side has the film’s logo on the back and the sleeves are decorated with images of Vampire Teddy and other strange gifts.

The 2023 Nightmare Before Christmas Collection will be available on the RSVLTS site starting at 4pm ET.

Collection will be starting at 4pm ET. Shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in Classic (unisex) and Ladies cuts in sizes XS-4XL ($70). Select styles are available in youth sizes S-2XL ($45).

and in sizes XS-4XL ($70). Select styles are available in S-2XL ($45). The reversible bomber jacket comes in sizes XS-4XL ($85).

Check back soon for links to this spooky collection!

There Goes My Zero

Lil Jacks

Your Worst Nightmare

Paint the Town Dead

Jack’s Journey

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!