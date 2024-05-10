Weekend Shopping Just Got Better! Take Up to 30% Off During Disney Store’s Tiered Savings Event

It’s another weekend shopping event at Disney Store where guests can unlock two tiers of savings with discounts up to 30% off! Now through Sunday, May 12th, guests can shop a wide variety of new arrivals, Father’s Day gifts, vacation essentials and so much more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • It’s midway through May and while Mother’s Day happens this weekend, Summertime, Father’s Day, Graduation and other events are right around the corner.  
  • Disney fans will want to be prepared for everything whether it’s a wardrobe update, gifts for loved ones, or just a treat for themselves, and Disney Store has all the essentials they’ll need.
  • Hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend’s Sitewide Savings event that runs through Sunday, May 12th. Disney Store is offering two levels of discounts—including select sale items— with savings up to 30% off:
    • 25% on orders of $125 or more
    • 30% on orders of $175 or more

  • Guests can enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) as part of this sale.
  • Whether you’re browsing the latest fashions, getting the remainder of your Star Wars Day wish list or stocking up for a magical summer, you won’t want to miss out on this deal.
  • To take advantage of the Sitewide Savings fill your digital carts with magical merchandise and enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.
  • Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!

New, New, New

Star Wars Hoth Stainless Steel Starbucks Travel Tumbler

Mickey Mouse and Friends Picnic Loungefly Ear Headband

Bluey HugMees Plush by Squishmallows – 10"

Mickey Mouse "Peace, Love, Mickey" T-Shirt for Women

MagicBand+ Turquoise

Father’s Day Gifts

Mickey Mouse Tie Clip – Black

Up Athletic Jersey for Adults

The Lion King Lounge Pants for Adults

The Lion King Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Darth Maul Baseball Cap for Adults by Herschel – Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary

Swimwear

Enjoy 25% off select swimwear and swim accessories.

Minnie Mouse Two-Piece Swimsuit for Women

Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Baby

Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Boys

Minnie Mouse Pink Swimsuit and Hair Scrunchie Set for Girls

Moana Swim Bag

Clothing

Encanto Long Sleeve Stretchie Sleeper for Baby

Disneyland Logo Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Dress for Girls

Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Semi-Cropped Sweatshirt for Women

Donald Duck and Goofy Play in the Park Spirit Jersey for Kids – Disneyland

Barely Necessities Picks

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Inflatable Splash Pad

Minnie Mouse Sequined Loungefly Mini Backpack – Peach Punch

Star Wars Life Day 2023 Fleece Throw with Sleeves for Adults

Jasmine Classic Doll Gift Set – Aladdin

Wish Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through May 12th, Save Up to 30% off sitewide with the code SAVEMORE.

