It’s another weekend shopping event at Disney Store where guests can unlock two tiers of savings with discounts up to 30% off! Now through Sunday, May 12th, guests can shop a wide variety of new arrivals, Father’s Day gifts, vacation essentials and so much more.
What’s Happening:
- It’s midway through May and while Mother’s Day happens this weekend, Summertime, Father’s Day, Graduation and other events are right around the corner.
- Disney fans will want to be prepared for everything whether it’s a wardrobe update, gifts for loved ones, or just a treat for themselves, and Disney Store has all the essentials they’ll need.
- Hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend’s Sitewide Savings event that runs through Sunday, May 12th. Disney Store is offering two levels of discounts—including select sale items— with savings up to 30% off:
- 25% on orders of $125 or more
- 30% on orders of $175 or more
- Guests can enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) as part of this sale.
- Whether you’re browsing the latest fashions, getting the remainder of your Star Wars Day wish list or stocking up for a magical summer, you won’t want to miss out on this deal.
- To take advantage of the Sitewide Savings fill your digital carts with magical merchandise and enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.
- Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!
New, New, NewStar Wars Hoth Stainless Steel Starbucks Travel TumblerMickey Mouse and Friends Picnic Loungefly Ear HeadbandBluey HugMees Plush by Squishmallows – 10"Mickey Mouse "Peace, Love, Mickey" T-Shirt for WomenMagicBand+ Turquoise
Father’s Day GiftsMickey Mouse Tie Clip – BlackUp Athletic Jersey for AdultsThe Lion King Lounge Pants for AdultsThe Lion King Clogs for Adults by CrocsDarth Maul Baseball Cap for Adults by Herschel – Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary
Swimwear
Enjoy 25% off select swimwear and swim accessories.Minnie Mouse Two-Piece Swimsuit for WomenMickey Mouse Swim Trunks for BabyMickey Mouse Swim Trunks for BoysMinnie Mouse Pink Swimsuit and Hair Scrunchie Set for GirlsMoana Swim Bag
ClothingEncanto Long Sleeve Stretchie Sleeper for BabyDisneyland Logo Long Sleeve T-Shirt for AdultsMickey Mouse Icon Holiday Dress for GirlsWinnie the Pooh and Tigger Semi-Cropped Sweatshirt for WomenDonald Duck and Goofy Play in the Park Spirit Jersey for Kids – Disneyland
Barely Necessities PicksMickey and Minnie Mouse Inflatable Splash PadMinnie Mouse Sequined Loungefly Mini Backpack – Peach PunchStar Wars Life Day 2023 Fleece Throw with Sleeves for AdultsJasmine Classic Doll Gift Set – AladdinWish Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.
Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through May 12th, Save Up to 30% off sitewide with the code SAVEMORE.
